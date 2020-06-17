Maine recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, while the number of active cases continued to decline.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that another 42 people recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active cases down to 442. Overall, Maine has had 2,836 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths and 2,275 recoveries. The vast majority of the deaths have been among those over age 70.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shah noted a continued decline in the rate of positive tests. The overall “positivity rate” among the more than 73,000 molecular tests run to date in Maine fell from 4.57 percent on Monday to 4.46 percent while the seven-day rolling average fell from 2.99 percent to 2.76 percent. The 24-hour positivity rate was 1.15 percent among 1,394 molecular test results.

A lower rate of positive tests means the state health agency is finding most cases of the disease and quarantining those that have the disease and close contacts to limit the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills announced plans to further relax restrictions on restaurants, bars, brewery tasting rooms, fitness centers, nail salons and tattoo parlors in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties. Those three counties account for more than 80 percent of Maine’s COVID-19 cases and continue to experience community transmission of the disease.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties can resume indoor dining service as long as they are following health and safety guidelines, including spacing tables apart, staff wearing face coverings and regular disinfection of surfaces. Gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors can also reopen to indoor service, with precautions.

Bars and tasting rooms in the three counties will also be allowed to serve customers outdoors on Wednesday. With the latest changes, all 16 of Maine’s counties are operating under the same guidelines for reopening businesses.

