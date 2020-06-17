Moe’s Original BBQ in South Portland announced Wednesday that it would close until all of its staff can get tested for COVID-19.

The restaurant said the decision was made after a part-time employee, who has not worked in over a week, tested positive for the virus, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We are all concerned about our staff’s safety and our customers’ safety, so we think it’s best to shut down until we can confirm that we’re all healthy and COVID-19 free,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Facebook commenters thanked the restaurant for alerting customers and being caring, responsible members of the community.

Moe’s said it expects to announce its reopening date soon. The restaurant is at 209 Western Ave. in South Portland.

