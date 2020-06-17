American Sign Language Award – Ella Hyland, Art in the Park Scholarship – Mia Quint-Wood, Bath Savings Institution Scholarship – Oscar Sullivan, Beatrice and Henry Harvie Memorial Scholarship – Anna Folley – Oscar Sullivan, Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Women Educators’ Scholarship – Madelyne Morgan, Blackwood Family Scholarship – Taylor Maxwell, Bob Elliot SPHS Spirit Award – Caleb Viola, Book Trust Award – Corinne Bevans, Brendan Horton Memorial Scholarship – Andrew Lewis, Burton-Roberge Memorial Scholarship – Emily Dyer, Class of 2000 Sherie Libby Memorial Scholarship – Riley McDermott, Colby Earles Memorial Scholarship – Maria Buck, College Club of Portland Scholarship – Aileen Campbell, Community Advocates for Social Action Scholarship – Erin Clark, Dick Smart Memorial Scholarship – Dillan Ray-Bolduc, Don Doane Music Scholarship – Tobias Laber-Smith, Dora L. Small School PTA Scholarship – Hattie Tetzlaff, Eva L. Alley Memorial Scholarship – Abigail Tinkham, Finard Properties Scholarship – Maria Buck, Frank I. Brown School PTA Scholarship – Olivia Cloutier, Fred Freise Award – Ryan Boles, G. Walter Johnson Class of 1922 Scholarship – Keenan Jones – Madison Strout, G. Walter Johnson Football Scholarship – Keenan Jones, Gorham Savings Bank Scholarship – Thomas DiPhilippo, Harry Phillips Scholarship/South Portland Lions Club – Andrew Riley, Helena Dyer School PTA Scholarship – Ellen Domingos, Jacob Brown Memorial Scholarship – Anthony Poole, James Otis Kaler School PTA Scholarship – Mackenzie Farnham, Jeff King Memorial Football Scholarship – Caleb Viola, Jeff King Memorial Ice Hockey Scholarship – Gus Lappin, Jerry Kill Memorial Scholarship – Sarah Folan, John A. Millington Memorial Scholarship – Kaleisha Towle, John E. Walker Memorial Scholarship – Margaret Whitmore, John Wiggin Memorial Scholarship – Emily Freese, Kathleen M. Wilkinson Chisholm Scholarship – Emily Dyer, Lancaster/MacLeod Scholarship/South Portland Lions Club – James Wickham, Leslie E. & Mildred A. Norwood Memorial Scholarship – Homer LaBranche, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship – Aiden Flechtner, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship in Honor of Don & Nancy Foshay – Dillan Ray-Bolduc, Maine Community College Scholarship EMBARK – Hunter Myers – Dillan Ray-Bolduc – Michael Yattaw, Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association Scholarship – Anna Folley, Major Mary J. Olssen Scholarship – Abigail Brier, Nancy Carroll Project Graduation Scholarship – Andrew Varipatis, Paul E. LaVangie Scholarship – Kaleisha Towle, Paul E. LaVangie Scholarship – Margaret Whitmore, Peter H. Debevoise Memorial Scholarship – Vy Diep – Emily Peng, Phyllis H. Davidson Award – Thomas DiPhilippo, Portland Pipe Line Corporation Scholarship – Exaucee Badose, Robert E. Graff Memorial Scholarship – Calvin Flaherty, Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank Scholarship – Caroline Davis, Sharon French Memorial Scholarship – Mia Filieo, SoPo West End Neighborhood Association Scholarship – James Wickham – Anthony Poole, SP/CE Rotary Club “Service Above” Self Scholarship – Homer LaBranche – Amelia McNeil-Maddox – Blake Morin – Grace Perry, South Portland Community Support Scholarship – Noella Ange Abayo, South Portland Democratic Committee Scholarship – Molly Woodhouse, SPHS Baseball Boosters Scholarship – Gerik Bialorucki – Ryan Boles – Ryan Brewer – Calvin Flaherty – Garon Kelley – Gus Lappin – Noah Lewis – Hunter Owen – Anthony Perron – Anthony Poole – Dylan Ray-Bolduc – Tyler Small – Andrew Varipatis – Caleb Viola, SPHS Boy

