No more stalling out. The engines will finally be firing at Oxford Plains Speedway this season.

The Oxford track announced Friday on its website that the 2020 season will open next Saturday, June 27, with regular Saturday-night Oxford Championship Series divisions in action. The season was originally scheduled to have started on May 2.

The opening weekend of racing will continue Sunday, June 28, with Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models and Mods and the American-Canadian Tour. It will be the first time both the PASS and ACT tours will be in action in Maine this year, after both began their seasons in New Hampshire earlier this month. Oxford Plains was scheduled to host both tours’ openers in April.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience during these trying times,” the track said in the website announcement. “We are extremely excited to have racing back at Oxford Plains Speedway!”

The announcement stated that “at this time we are limited to no spectators in the front grandstands. We are hoping in the very near future to have a percentage of fans allowed in the front grandstands.”

Both days of racing will be streamed on Northeast Sports Network.

The confirmed schedule of events for both days will be finalized by the end of the day Monday, according to the announcement.

“I’m pumped,” defending Oxford Street Stocks series champion Matt Dufault said. “It sucks for sure, no fans, but hats off to (track owners) Tom and Mike Mayberry, everyone involved for getting the ball rolling.”

“It’s fun going to other tracks and stuff, but Oxford is my jam,” said Dufault, who raced in the Honey Badger Street Stock Series opener at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, earlier this month. “It’s less than 30 minutes away (from my home in Naples).”

Oxford’s defending Super Late Model series champion and 2017 Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry plans on racing both days, according to team manager and spotter Jason Thompson.

“We will run full time for another track championship and with hopes of going back to back,” said Thompson, who added that Gerry plans to participate in all of the PASS races at Oxford this season.

Before he makes his Oxford Plains season debut, however, Gerry will be looking for redemption at White Mountain this weekend in the PASS series, after suffering engine failure at the track two weeks ago in a car that is owned by his father. Gerry will be driving what Thompson called his “Oxford car” at White Mountain this weekend.

“This is a rare opportunity to take that Oxford car to a track other than Oxford,” Thompson said.

The Oxford Championship Series cars will get to run a practice session next Saturday before the schedule of racing activities begins.

