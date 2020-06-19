Please take part in the, “Drive–up and Take Home” Bean Hole Bean Supper on Saturday, June 27. Pick up is between 3 and 5 p.m. The menu will include navy beans, kidney beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, red skin hot dogs, biscuit and dessert.

$10 Meal for Two includes: 16 oz. beans (navy, kidney or some of each), 8 oz. coleslaw, 8 oz. mac and cheese, 2 biscuits, 2 hot dogs and choice of apple crisp, rhubarb cake or brownie.

$20 Meal for Four includes: 32 oz. beans (navy, kidney or some of each), 16 oz. coleslaw, 16 oz. mac and cheese, 4 biscuits, 4 hot dogs and choice of apple crisp, rhubarb cake or brownie.

Individual items are also available.

To order, complete an online order form at www.bluepointchurch.org. Or you can call in your order at 883-6540 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you would like to order.

Place your order by Wednesday, June 24 and we will confirm the order with you before June 27.

Advance orders are encouraged, but we will also fill orders that day as supplies last.

