SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) is pleased to congratulate longtime volunteer Cathy Hendrix, who has been recognized for her service as Portland Altrusa Club’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

Hendrix has been a volunteer at Hospice of Southern Maine for 16 years, providing an average of 250 service hours annually. She has served as a direct care volunteer providing comfort, compassion and care to individuals through the end of life, and offers respite care to allow caregivers time to themselves. She also provides support for HSM’s annual Thresholds Conference and Twilight in the Park, provides leadership for new volunteers as a member of the volunteer training panel, and is the sole volunteer that assists HSM’s finance department with administrative tasks.

“Our organization and our entire community have benefited so greatly from Cathy’s dedication,” said Daryl Cady, CEO at Hospice of Southern Maine. “Her commitment has strengthened a number of our efforts over the years in addition to providing one-on-one comfort to our patients. I’m pleased to see her hard work recognized by the Portland Altrusa Club.”

Since 2005, the Altrusa International Foundation of Portland, Maine, has honored outstanding community volunteers that exemplify the principle of service to the community with this annual recognition. Altrusa contacts over 100 local nonprofit organizations with requests for nominations and carefully selects one exceptional volunteer to recognize.

In Hendrix’s honor, Altrusa will present a $250 check to Hospice of Southern Maine and her name will be added to Altrusa’s Volunteer of the Year plaque.

