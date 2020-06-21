BRUNSWICK — About 20 people gathered in Brunswick Anniversary Park along the Androscoggin River Friday evening to hold a vigil in commemoration of Juneteenth, the oldest national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that those enslaved were free.

Organizers Beth and Jerry Labor spoke about the change that needs to happen to remove racism from the justice and education systems.

Jerry Labor said that in addition to vigils and protests, those who are behind the Black Lives Matter movement also have to start putting their energy into meeting with people, from police department leaders to hospital boards, to advocate for reform.

“If we do not stand with our brothers and sisters of color now, we will fall,” he said.

The vigil was initially planned to take place on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham but the breeze kept blowing out participants’ candles. The group walked to the nearby park in Brunswick for the event.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »