SCARBOROUGH – Lucien A. Dumais, 95, of Sanford, passed away on June 18, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough where he had been residing for just under nine years. He was born on July 17, 1924 to Arthur and Rose (Beauchesne) Dumais in Sanford where he attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School. He also attended Gray’s Business College in Portland. Lucien served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He participated in the Normandy Invasion and was wounded in battle in France. He was decorated with several ribbons and medals including a Purple Heart. In 1944 he married Jacqueline Gosselin and together they had four children. He was employed by Brooks Woolen Mills in Sanford and retired from there in 1975. Being a devout catholic, he was a communicant of Holy Family Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus as 3rd and 4th Degree. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, Amvets, Disabled American Veterans, the Elks Lodge, the Lafayette Club, and the Wolves Club. As a young man, Lucien enjoyed family outings and visiting family. A great memory of him was that he would buy a bag of penny candy to pass out to any children that were around. Always staying active, Lucien was known to be seen walking around #1 Pond in Sanford and all around town. If someone would ask if he wanted a ride he would reply “No thanks. I’m in a hurry”. He also rode his stationary bike until his health prevented him from doing so. Some of his hobbies included deer hunting, fishing and he was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. During his years at the Maine Veteran’s Home, he was known to sneak up behind someone and toot a horn to startle them and make them smile. His family would like to thank the staff of the Maine Veterans Home for the excellent care and support of Lucien. He is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline Dumais, who passed away July 10, 1968; and two sons, Leo Dumais and Albert Dumais, one daughter, Lucille Dumais; siblings, William Dumais, Andre Dumais, Beatrice Rousseau and Yvette Renouff. Survivors include, two daughters, Jane Sprusansky, of Sanford, and Susan Dumais and her husband Lee Ritchie of Lunenburg, Mass., daughter-in-law Susan Dumais; grandchildren, Crystal Callahan, Ryan and Megan Sprusansky, Jacqueline Dumais, Cheryl Wornham and Michelle Heaney; great-grandchildren, Connor and Liam Sprusansky, Elizabeth Callahan,Kinley Martineau, Gage Dumais, Lucas Staples, Douglas Hoyt, and Zoey Richards; great-great-grandson, Douglas Hoyt Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 9 to 10:30 a.m. at LaFrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford, with a mass of Christian Burial to be celebrate the same day at 11 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford, with a burial following at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus, please be respectful that gatherings are limited to 50 people. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Maine Veteran’s Home online at http://www.mainevets.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

