SCARBOROUGH — Bill Bergeron, real estate agent with Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, which has an office in Scarborough, was recently awarded the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist (ALHS) Designation from The Luxury Home Council, Inc., according to a press release.

The ALHS Logo is testimony to the agent’s training and expertise in the luxury home marketplace. To display the ALHS logo and be accepted into the Luxury Home Council, each member must successfully complete the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist Course, meet minimum sale requirements and the agent must be in good standing with local and state licensing agencies.

Bergeron joins an elite membership of top real estate agents throughout the United States and Canada, according to the release. Members strive to provide exceptional service to affluent clients through rigorous education focusing on the Luxury Home Market and their understanding of the special demands of affluent buyers and sellers.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader helped 602 families buy and sell their properties in 2019, according to the release, and serves eight counties in Maine – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Lincoln, and Franklin – from two locations, one in Scarborough and another in Auburn.

