Biberstein for House District 48
We have proudly mailed in our ballots in support of Kathy Biberstien, and we respectfully invite Freeport and Pownal voters to join us.
Incredibly competent and caring, Kathy brings to the table skills that Freeport/Pownal need as Maine moves forward during these difficult and challenging times. An accomplished leader, Kathy knows how to collaborate with others and get things done.
Kathy Biberstein checks all the boxes for the issues that we as a family care about:good paying jobs for Mainers fostered by public and private partnerships, improving, expanding and securing our health care options, building Maine’s clean energy economy, overturning Citizens United. A resident of Freeport for more than 20 years, Kathy is committed to listening and acting onbehalf of Freeport and Pownal residents.
Jay, Randall and Mia Thomas,
Freeport
Vote for Sweet
On July 14, my vote for Betsy Sweet for the US Senate will be counted. She is the clear-minded, conscience-driven candidate. She is no party-hack. Social responsibility means showing up, speaking up, respecting the rights of others to speak up, and being transparent as a leader, whether that’s by showing up for the US Senate debate, honoring the Freedom of Information Act, or just plain letting us know what she is doing once elected.
We cannot send another party hack to Washington who goes along to get along. An advisor on health care policy, workers’ rights and demands of working life, a single mother of three, she’ll use her wisdom-laden, well-seasoned voice, skill and public policy knowledge as a US Senator. Please join me on July 14 and, vote to send her there.
Susan Cook,
Bath
Fred is approachable, dedicated, and serious. He would make an excellent legislator.
Come election day, I urge you to cast your ballot for K. Frederick Horch, Green Independent Candidate for Representative to the Legislature , Maine House District 49 in Brunswick.
Vote Perreault
In my nine years teaching in Brunswick, I have never known anyone to be more passionate, dedicated, or proactive than Corey Perreault. Whether she’s serving on the school board, organizing volunteers for school events, or spearheading fundraising efforts for local arts organizations, Corey’s efforts are second to none. She is the kind of representative that District 49 needs.
If there is one thing I can say about Corey, it is that she is the kind of person who makes things happen. She is not afraid to speak her mind, and she will overcome any obstacle that is thrown her way. I have known Corey as a school board member, as a parent, and as a friend, and her work never ceases to amaze me. She has been instrumental in creating countless opportunities for Brunswick students that have been a point of pride for both the school and the community at large. Her creativity and strength of spirit are something of an inspiration.
Corey Perreault has worked tirelessly for the students and community of Brunswick, and she will do the same in the House of Representatives for the constituents of District 49. I am proud to support such a qualified candidate.
Ashley Albert,
Choral director, Brunswick High School
