PORTLAND — Athletic fields across the city, closed for months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, can now be used by making a reservation.
Groups using the fields are required to follow Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines related to the virus, and they must submit a an outline of how they will adhere to the rules before their reservation is approved.
Several fields in the city are not open because of maintenance, including Quinn Field at Deering Oaks (the Portland High School practice football field nearest the basketball hoops), Fox Field at Kennedy Park and the Preble Street fields on Back Cove across from Hannaford.
Reservations can be made by calling Parks and Recreation at 808-5443.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
As movie theaters reopen, they’re tackling a role they never expected to play: psychologist
-
Scarborough Leader
Bill Bergeron earns National Luxury Home Designation
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak
-
Mainely Media
Healthy Aging
-
Sports
Noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall is a defining moment for NASCAR