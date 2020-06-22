PORTLAND — Athletic fields across the city, closed for months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, can now be used by making a reservation.

Groups using the fields are required to follow Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines related to the virus, and they must submit a an outline of how they will adhere to the rules before their reservation is approved.

Several fields in the city are not open because of maintenance, including Quinn Field at Deering Oaks (the Portland High School practice football field nearest the basketball hoops), Fox Field at Kennedy Park and the Preble Street fields on Back Cove across from Hannaford.

Reservations can be made by calling Parks and Recreation at 808-5443.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: