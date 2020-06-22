Alex Zanardi remains in stable condition after a crash on his handbike and for now will stay in a medically induced coma, doctors said Monday in a fresh medical update.

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, Italy, said the Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist spent a third night in intensive care without change and that his neurological condition remained grave.

“The neurological evaluations will be carried out only when we reduce the sedation, which we are not thinking of doing at the moment,” Dr. Roberto Gusinu said. “We need to have patience, a lot of patience.”

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on Friday during a relay race.

Doctors said he suffered serious facial and cranial trauma and have warned of possible brain damage.

The 53-year-old Zanardi won two championships in CART in the United States and had two stints in Formula One. He crashed during a CART event in Germany in 2001 when both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident the weekend after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

During his recovery, Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again. He then turned his attention to hand cycling and developed into one of the most accomplished athletes in the world. He won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The Merseyside derby was the most-watched Premier League game ever on British television. An average of five million people across Sky’s channels watched Liverpool draw 0-0 with Everton, which was played on Sunday without supporters in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky, which is owned by Comcast, said a peak of 5.5 million saw Liverpool move 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining. The government requested Sky made some games available for free due to fans also being unable to gather in other people’s homes or pubs as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sky placed the game on a free-to-air entertainment channel, Pick, which attracted 1.9 million viewers. The majority still tuned into the the subscription Sky Sports channels.

The previous record peak audience for a Premier League game in Britain was the 4.4 million who saw Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in 2012.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One announced an initiative on Monday aimed at tackling racism and encouraging more diversity within the series.

F1 said in a statement that “We Race As One” will also address issues surrounding inequality, sustainability and the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to four F1 races being canceled and delayed the season’s start from mid-March to July.

F1 intends to send a strong message about equality when the season begins on July 3 at the Austrian Grand Prix, the first of eight scheduled European races through early September.

“We want our restart to show that as a sporting community we stand united against racism and we will do more to address inequality and diversity in F1,” the statement said.

The announcement comes after six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he is setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsports.

Hamilton is the only black driver in F1. He has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks after saying he was left feeling “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

The 35-year-old British driver attended a protest march as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in London on Sunday. Hamilton previously criticized F1 for staying silent on racism, prompting a flurry of support on Twitter from F1 drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo.

