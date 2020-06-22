United Maine Craftsmen Virtual Craft Fair

2-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. facebook.com/wpxt.tv

Just because large gatherings still aren’t allowed doesn’t mean you can’t shop for a wide array of artwork and wares from Maine artisans. Just hop online where The United Maine Craftsmen Virtual Craft Fair will feature more than 60 creators including Lovell Designs, SoulShine Soap Company, Westminster Whimsy and CKN Woodworking. Shop local!

Visit Smiling Hill Farm

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (staggered admission times) daily. 781 County Road, Westbrook, $6.50. smilinghill.com

Smiling Hill Farm has been an agricultural oasis since 1790 and you can schedule a visit to their barnyard to mingle with goats, pigs, sheep, cows and other animals who would love to make your acquaintance. Book your time slot and enjoy! Or you can pop in to the ice cream barn and dairy store anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. or hit the lunch cafe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virtual Drag Bingo: Pride Edition

6 p.m. Friday. Advance registration required. equalitymaine.org/bingo

June is Pride month, but it looks and feels a whole lot different this year, courtesy of the pandemic. However, you can still fill your heart with rainbows while supporting Equality Maine’s SAGE programming for LGBTQ and older adults by participating in virtual drag bingo. The host is queen Ophelia Johnson, and the evening will be full of laughs, and if you’re lucky, prizes! When you register, you’ll receive print-at-home bingo cards and maybe you’ll whip up a bingo cocktail to enjoy during the games. Good luck and happy pride!

Jamie Pacton with Ashley Poston

7 p.m. Monday, Via Zoom. printbookstore.com

Print: A Bookstore and Page Street Publishing present a virtual event with author Jamie Pacton discussing her latest novel “The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly,” which she describes as a gender-swapping feminist “A Knight’s Tale” meets “Moxie.” Pacton will be chatting with fellow writer Ashley Poston (“Heart of Iron,” “Among the Beasts and Briars.”)

