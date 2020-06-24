WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
-
Nation & World
Airline passengers who hide virus infections show risk of reopening borders
-
Times Record
Brunswick history center plans limited re-opening July 7
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Former SoPo mayor urges support for Carney
-
American Journal
Saccarappa Falls fish passage takes shape
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.