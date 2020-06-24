As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are constantly learning new ways to function in a socially distant world. Last weekend, I learned that keeping distance and practicing public health does not need to be a barrier to standing up to injustice. Just as our state is adjusting to reopening, we as a society are adjusting and making sure important conversations are not passed by because of this pandemic.

Last weekend, I participated in a peaceful vigil to honor the life of George Floyd, a black man that was murdered in Minneapolis by a police officer. There, I was again reminded of the beauty of collective action and the sense of community it can elicit. I was also reminded that while we struggle to mitigate the human and economic impact of the pandemic, life goes on. The systems and norms that existed before the pandemic have not gone away nor been put on hold the same way that many other aspects of life have been. We have an opportunity now to reimagine these systems that make up our society, to examine the numerous things that have failed us, and to lean into one another – although not physically – to overcome the many hurdles before us.

The pandemic has forced us all to change the way we socialize, do business and even engage in activism. Moving forward, we must balance safe physical interaction with the need to continue to fight for equality and justice. As more data is made available, it becomes apparent that both the physical health impacts of COVID-19 and the economic hardship felt by shuttered businesses have disproportionately impacted communities of color. While we begin to reopen our economy, it is essential that we seriously evaluate the impact our plan has on the most vulnerable and marginalized among us. As we look to ways we can organize and facilitate dialogue around dismantling systems of oppression, it is important to continue to pay attention and stay engaged with our state’s reopening process.

The rising activism coming out of the death of George Floyd and the COVID-19 impacts on people of color has happened to align with the next stage of Gov. Mills’ plan to reopen Maine’s economy. As people rise and organize, or simply as people go about their lives, I want to make clear what this next stage requires. We are still asked to stay six feet apart from people outside of our household and to wear a mask in places that are more populated or where it is difficult to maintain distance. I was pleased to see many folks participating in the vigil over the weekend adhering to this guidance. When you visit retail establishments, there will still be limits on how many people can be in the space and lines for entry. However, more establishments will be allowed to open up, and those industries have received guidance from Maine’s Department of Economic and Community Development about how to open safely. There will also be more flexibility for groups of up to 50 people to be in one space, again presuming it’s a space where people can be six feet apart. That means gatherings to discuss, protest and organize can occur safely and legally.

I know that the past few months have been immensely difficult. The frustration, fear, uncertainty and anger brought on by the pandemic compounds existing inequalities and injustices. The recent tragic reminders of the work we still need to do to combat prejudice and hatred may feel overwhelming, but I am hopeful. As we continue to open up our economy and our society, we must create space to engage in these difficult and necessary dialogues. We are desperately in need of community and of healing right now. I am grateful for the wonderful town I live and serve in and the beautiful showing of support for George Floyd this weekend. I promise to continue to peacefully pursue justice and accountability, while remaining mindful of the new world we live in that requires a bit more physical distance.

Rep. Daughtry is serving her fourth term in the Maine House of Representatives, representing part of Brunswick. She can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at (207) 370-9871.

