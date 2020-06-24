BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Karen Evelyn (McDougal) MacMahan, 79, died peacefully on June 16, 2020 in Bloomington, Minn. with family at her side. Preceded in death by husband, Robert T. MacMahan; parents, Daniel and Evelyn “Mary” McDougal of McDougal’s Market; and sister, Vivian Perry.Survived and greatly missed by daughter, Michele Sengstock (David); granddaughters, Ariana Bourdeaux (Chris) and Katherine Adebayo (Wole); brothers, Robert McDougal (Robert Wickson) and Dean McDougal (Sharon), sister, Donna Tanasi (Paul); and many nieces and nephews.Karen was born in Bath where she spent most of her life. She was outgoing and had many friends. She actively served her community and her church in many ways, including as Eucharistic Minister for 25 years. In 2017, she relocated to Minnesota where she enjoyed her final years living near her daughter’s family.She will return “home” and her life will be celebrated on a future date to be determined once it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together. At that time, a funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, All Saints Parrish in Bath. Graveside services will be held at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. For cards and wishes, please mail to 10329 Little Rd. Minneapolis, MN 55437. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bath Area Senior Citizens,St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the charity of choice in the memory of Karen E. MacMahan.

