BETHEL – Police on Wednesday identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mayville Road on Tuesday.
According to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart, Brent Angevine, 50, of Bethel, driving a 2008 Honda Element, and Llewellyn Cobb, 65, of Greenwood, driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier, were slowing down for a vehicle in front of them that was pulling into a driveway.
Urquhart said Silvian Sweetser, 18, of Greenwood, driving a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer, failed to slow down and struck both vehicles from behind.
Angevine was taken to a local hospital, Urquhart said, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Cobb and Sweetser were treated at the scene of the crash and were later released.
Mayville Road is also known as Route 2.
Urquhart said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
