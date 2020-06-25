A man believed to be WWI veteran Henry Stigman, according to David Arthur Fogg’s “Images of America – Gorham,” operates a sprinkler cart in town in this photograph dated Nov. 19, 1918. Sprinkler carts were used to keep the dust level down on dirt roads before the era of road pavement.  The writing on the tank encourages people to support the town’s merchants and buy local. Courtesy of Gorham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

