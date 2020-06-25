Hi, I’m Jamie Lowery, NP-C, APRN, DNP. I provide care at Northeast Dermatology Associates’ newest location in Portland. My areas of focus include skin cancer detection, psoriasis, inflammatory and non-inflammatory dermatoses and other women’s health issues including acne, GYN dermatology, hair loss and anti-aging.

When people learn what I do, they often want to know my educational and experiential background. Family nurse practitioners who specialize in dermatology are unique.

Jamie Lowery, NP-C, APRN, DNP, provides care at Northeast Dermatology Associates’ newest location in Portland. Photo by Donis Perkins.

I earned my Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of Southern Maine and worked as a nurse in acute critical care at Central Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Center for several years. I thrived working in those intense, fast-paced environments where I was able to learn something new every day. I went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at Simmons College in Boston. I graduated as a Family Nurse Practitioner, but always knew I wanted to go on to specialize in dermatology.

After passing my boards, I wanted to know more about the role nurse practitioners play within medical and surgical dermatological medicine. I joined Seacoast Dermatology in Portsmouth, New Hampshire as their first nurse practitioner in 2017 and was mentored under world-renowned dermatologist, Dr. Thomas Habif MD. While there, I completed my Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of New Hampshire. An unexpected and satisfying result of my dissertation was working with the Maine legislature to pass a bill into law that restricts indoor tanning for minors under the age of 18. This bill was passed into law early last year.

I always envisioned returning to my home state to practice dermatology. In late 2019 I partnered with Northeast Dermatology Associates to open a new practice in Portland to improve access to dermatological care and meet the needs of patients within our community.

My nursing background adds a holistic, compassionate and empathetic nature to my current practice. I value patient relationships—building trust and creating an environment where individuals feel comfortable under my care. When I meet new patients at NEDA, I want to know who they are as a person. What’s their background? What brought them to us? We believe it is important to incorporate these considerations into our treatment plan to help patients in an individualized way.

Northeast Dermatology Associates Portland provides a full range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic services. Our team is committed to caring for you every step of the way.

NEDA Portland is now accepting new patients with immediate openings for appointments.

