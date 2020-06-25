Dill promoted

The Maine Army National Guard recently announced its new command sergeant is Sgt. Maj. Brian Dill, a former first sergeant for Westbrook’s 262nd Engineer Company.

Dill, a Fayette resident, was deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the Westbrook-based Company B, 133rd Engineer Battalion.

Keep Fido alive

Police are reminding people not to leave their dogs inside a car in this hot weather.

Being left inside a car can “quickly turn deadly for a dog,” police said in a Facebook posting.

A chart with the posting shows 90 degrees outside in 10 minutes goes to 109 degrees inside the car and 124 after 30 minutes.

