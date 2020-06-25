Recent Westbrook High School graduate Gracia Bareti, an organizer of a Juneteenth youth rally in Portland that drew hundreds, speaks to the crowd outside Portland City Hall June 19. Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, but something that isn’t taught in local schools, Bareti said. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

Dill promoted

The Maine Army National Guard recently announced its new command sergeant is Sgt. Maj. Brian Dill, a former first sergeant for Westbrook’s 262nd Engineer Company.

Dill, a Fayette resident, was deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the Westbrook-based Company B, 133rd Engineer Battalion.

Keep Fido alive

Police are reminding people not to leave their dogs inside a car in this hot weather.

Being left inside a car can “quickly turn deadly for a dog,” police said in a Facebook posting.

A chart with the posting shows 90 degrees outside in 10 minutes goes to 109 degrees inside the car and 124 after 30 minutes.

