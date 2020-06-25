Robert Lefebvre, Gorham’s soon-to-be-retired fire chief, waves June 19 to a surprise salutary parade of public safety vehicles from several communities and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Thompson promoted

Thompson Courtesy photo

Dana Thompson recently was promoted to lieutenant/patrol commander at the Gorham
Police Department.

Thompson joined the department in 1994 and has served as patrol officer, detective,
sergeant and detective sergeant.

“Over the course of his career, Lt. Thompson has been a dedicated, hard-working employee
that has been an invaluable asset to the Gorham Police Department and the community
we serve,” Chief Christropher Sanborn said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to working with him in his new role as lieutenant/patrol commander
and am delighted to support his desire to grow his law enforcement career within the
town of Gorham.”

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 11 that the U.S. public debt was $26,062,666,877,228.16.

