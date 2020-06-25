Thompson promoted

Dana Thompson recently was promoted to lieutenant/patrol commander at the Gorham

Police Department.

Thompson joined the department in 1994 and has served as patrol officer, detective,

sergeant and detective sergeant.

“Over the course of his career, Lt. Thompson has been a dedicated, hard-working employee

that has been an invaluable asset to the Gorham Police Department and the community

we serve,” Chief Christropher Sanborn said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to working with him in his new role as lieutenant/patrol commander

and am delighted to support his desire to grow his law enforcement career within the

town of Gorham.”

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 11 that the U.S. public debt was $26,062,666,877,228.16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: