Thompson promoted
Dana Thompson recently was promoted to lieutenant/patrol commander at the Gorham
Police Department.
Thompson joined the department in 1994 and has served as patrol officer, detective,
sergeant and detective sergeant.
“Over the course of his career, Lt. Thompson has been a dedicated, hard-working employee
that has been an invaluable asset to the Gorham Police Department and the community
we serve,” Chief Christropher Sanborn said in a press release.
“I am looking forward to working with him in his new role as lieutenant/patrol commander
and am delighted to support his desire to grow his law enforcement career within the
town of Gorham.”
