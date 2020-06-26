BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Downtown Association will host a Second Friday ArtWalk from 4-7 p.m., July 10.

Traditionally, the event encompasses an art walk with music, dance, and theater performances in downtown Brunswick. The July event will not include a dance or theater component.

Fifteen artists will display works in a variety of media at outdoor locations on Maine Street, including in front of Senter Place, near the Tontine Mall, next to Little Dog Coffee Shop, and in front of Hatch on Maine. Some of the downtown stores will extend business hours to 6 p.m.

“The BDA is very concerned about the safety and health of the Brunswick Community. Fortunately, we have very wide sidewalks and space to spread out artists, performers and attendees at this event making it more like a series of small events,” said Debora King, BDA executive director. “We hope folks will feel comfortable coming to Brunswick to check out the variety of shops downtown and the many outdoor dining opportunities, all while adopting safe practices.”

The event schedule, listings and map can be found in The Cryer newspaper each month and on the Brunswick Downtown Association website: brunswickdowntown.org/events/2nd-friday-brunswick/

For more information on this season’s Second Friday Brunswick or to sign up as a business sponsor or venue, please visit the BDA website (brunswickdowntown.org) or email mailto:[email protected], or call (207) 729-4439.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: