Food drive

Gray Fire and Rescue is hosting a food drive on Saturday, June 27, to benefit Gray Community Food Pantry. They will accept nonperishable foods and personal hygiene/cleaning products. This event will be drive-thru style in the parking lot of the station at 125 Shaker Road (Route 26) in Gray.

Wilkies Beach rules

Wilkies Beach has opened and Parks and Facilities staff will be monitoring the area to ensure coronavirus prevention guidelines are being followed. The beach is open only to Gray residents, summer residents of Crystal Lake who own property in Gray and Gray business owners. Beachgoers are required to follow all posted rules of the facilities, remain 6 feet away from those not in your household, bring their own hand sanitizer and carry out their own trash and belongings, as there will not be a lost and found or trash receptacles.

Businesses can move outside

The Gray Town Council approved on June 16 temporary outdoor use permits, allowing legally operating restaurants, taverns and retail businesses the use of outdoor areas until Oct. 31. It is not considered to be a change of use or permanent in nature. For more information and to download a permit application visit graymaine.org.

Intersection delays

Work began on the intersection at Route 26 and North Raymond Road on June 8 and is expected to continue until mid-August. The Maine Department of Transportation plans to:

remove the Dry Mills Store and adjacent garage,

shift North Raymond Road 40-50 feet to the north,

install left and right turn lanes on North Raymond Road,

install a fully activated traffic signal,

construct a left turn lane on Route 26 and

adjust the access to Circle-K.

Expect delays. Mayberry Road is closed to thru traffic and available only to residents.

Help save lives

A blood drive at Gray Town Hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Free summer meals

The SAD 15 Nutrition Department is providing meals for children throughout the Gray-New Gloucester communities through Aug. 14 through a federal Summer Food Service program that provides free healthy meals to all kids 18 years old and younger. Meals can be picked up curbside from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at Gray-New Gloucester High School. Additional school sites may become available in the coming weeks. Updates regarding new meal sites will be posted to the SAD 15 website. For more information, contact Wendy Ordway, nutrition supervisor, at [email protected] or 657-9331.

