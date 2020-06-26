Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency in Scarborough are working together to offer a Meals to Go Program. If you are 60 or older, you can get 3 pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy when you need them for a suggested donation of only $10, according to a press release. If you are under 60, and would like the meals, the cost for the three meals is $15.

Drive-thru pick up for meals will be at the Scarborough High School Lower Parking Lot from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 7 and July 21. Registration is required. To register for one day or both days, call 730-4173. Those not registered with SMAA will need to fill out a form over the phone.

If you know anyone over 60 who could benefit from this program, help spread the word.

The deadline to sign up for July 7 meals is Friday June 26, by 4 p.m. and for July 21 meals, sign up by Friday, July 10, 4 p.m.

