BUXTON – Harvey “Nip” Kane, 87, of Pleasant Ridge Road passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Portland February 28, 1933 the son of Vincent and Kathleen McKenzie Kane. He attended and graduated from local schools and shortly after he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. Harvey first served on the Battleship USS Wisconsin during the Korean War, the heavy cruiser USS Macon, submarine tender USS Proteus 62-65, minesweeper USS Thrasher from 1965 to 1967. During the Vietnam Conflict he served two tours as Commander of the River Assault Division 152 in Vietnam. Harvey’s then served on The USS Constitution “Old Ironsides” before retiring from service from the USS Gray in San Diego with the rank of Senior Chief Boatswain Mate. Harvey then worked as a civilian contractor in San Diego before he retired. In retirement he enjoyed the outdoors, the ocean, horses, hunting, playing darts, cribbage, and pool. “Nip” enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jan Kane, and his second wife, Caroline, in 2004. Survivors include his wife, Carol Martinelli of Buxton; son, Bryan Kane of California; daughter, Koryn Couch and husband James of Ohio, stepson, Matthew Martinelli and wife Michele of East Longmeadow, Mass., a brother Vincent Kane and wife Mary of South Portland, Me and 2 sister Patricia Desrosiers and husband Charles of Massachusetts, and Dorothy Miller of Massachusetts, grandchildren Katryn Couch, Adam, Alex, Angela, Erica and Joanna Kane and a great grandson Logan Anderson and 5 step grandchildren Brianna, Nicholas, Tyler, Cali and Mia, and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours are to be held at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Sunday June 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM . Folks desiring private visitation due to Covid may call 468-1142 for an appointment. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne, 299 Main St, Gorham Maine, Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00 AMBurial will be at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mount Vernon Rd in Augusta. Online Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.Honoring Veterans for their Sacrifice and Duty.Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105.

