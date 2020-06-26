PORTLAND — On June 18 at its annual meeting, the ecomaine Board of Directors unanimously approved Mike Shaw, Public Works director for the Town of Scarborough, as its board chair for its Fiscal Year 2021.

“Mike has been a terrific advocate for ecomaine’s mission in sustainable waste management,” said Kevin Roche, ecomaine’s CEO. “He has been a real partner, from his service for years on the Executive Committee to recently providing great insight during ecomaine’s search for all-electric waste hauling trucks.”

Shaw said, “I’m honored to have this opportunity in an organization that takes challenges ahead for this industry seriously, addresses them with long-term strategies, and always stays nimble enough to make the necessary adjustments that ensure good results for our member communities.”

Rounding out the slate of officers are representatives from a broad section of ecomaine’s 20 owner communities: Erik Street, Yarmouth, as Vice Chair, Bill Shane, Cumberland, as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee, Greg L’Heureux, South Portland, as Vice Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee, Caleb Hemphill, Falmouth, as Secretary and Chair of the Outreach & Recycling Committee, Jeff Amatrudo, Limington, as Vice Chair of the Outreach & Recycling Committee, and Matthew Frank, Harrison, as Past President.

