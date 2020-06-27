Bre Kidman is my choice for Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.
From the beginning, they’ve shown up as a force against establishment politics and business-as-usual government.
As a youth organizer with Sunrise Maine, I know that my future hinges on a Green New Deal champion who is beholden to the people. That’s why I urge you to rank Bre Kidman first this July, and Betsy Sweet second.
Both show incredible leadership, integrity and a commitment to the communities in Maine.
Anthony Marvin
South Portland
