I would like to thank the Collins campaign for their ubiquitous TV ads.

One of them reminded me of some excellent reporting by the Portland Press Herald that noted Sara Gideon had outraised U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, but Gideon was lower on cash than Collins.

I had thought to make a contribution when I read the article, but lost the thought.

The Collins ad swung my memory back into action, and Gideon’s campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination got a small donation.

Many thanks to the Collins campaign for the timely reminders.

Rob Whitehouse

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: