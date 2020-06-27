I would like to thank the Collins campaign for their ubiquitous TV ads.
One of them reminded me of some excellent reporting by the Portland Press Herald that noted Sara Gideon had outraised U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, but Gideon was lower on cash than Collins.
I had thought to make a contribution when I read the article, but lost the thought.
The Collins ad swung my memory back into action, and Gideon’s campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination got a small donation.
Many thanks to the Collins campaign for the timely reminders.
Rob Whitehouse
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mail-in voting has worked well in Oregon
-
Columns
Commentary: Black people are not naturally vulnerable to COVID. That’s junk race science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brunswick Councilor Wilson ready to represent District 49
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent candidates deserve to be on November ballot
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let us be a Juneteenth nation, not a July Fourth one
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.