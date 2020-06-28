SCARBOROUGH – Frank A. Sanfino, 78, of Scarborough passed away Monday June 22, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House. He was born in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 4, 1941 to Casper and Ethel Scotti Sanfino.After graduating school in New York, he dedicated his life in baptism to his God, Jehovah. He moved to Maine to pursue his ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He met his lovely wife, Iris Wing and they married on June 16, 1962. Together they enjoyed sharing in a Bible education ministry teaching others about the wonderful hope the Bible promises for the future. For secular employment he was a salesman and eventually purchased a Sandler Training franchise with two of his sons, which is still owned and operated today. Frank and Iris just celebrated 58 years of marriage last Tuesday. Together they have raised four children, along with 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Children are Scott, Stephanie, Timothy, and Michael; daughters-in-law are Patricia, Sharon, and Jessica, and one son-in-law, Erik “Rick”; grandchildren are Nicholas, Tyler, Ashley, Ciara, Joshua (predeceased in 2009), Natalya, Joseph, Frankie, Malakai, and Adelina; one great-grandchild, Arabella. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Armacost of Maryland and her children.A private family celebration of his life will be held by the family. Frank will be buried at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery next to his grandson, Joshua Martell.For those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, please consider http://www.jw.org.

