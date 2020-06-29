Mary Dattilio Smith 1928 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Mary Dattilio Smith, 92, died peacefully with family at her side on June 20, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and wife of 73 years to Bob, who passed away in January. Mary was born in Burlington, Vt. on Jan. 4, 1928, the daughter of Cosmo and Libra Martello Dattilio. She married Robert Smith on Feb. 14, 1947. They raised their family of four primarily in Burlington and Rutland, Vt. In 1962 Mary received both her State of Vermont Certificate of Proficiency in Home Nursing and her Certificate in First Aid. Mary worked at Proctor Bank and Southeast Elementary School in Rutland. She was heavily involved in her children’s activities, serving as Brownie Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother, later receiving a medal from the Scout Council for her dedication. Mary loved singing and had a beautiful voice. As a teenager, she and her sisters sang on their own weekly radio program, accompanied by their father on guitar. Mary and Bob enjoyed country dance, costume parties, bowling, golfing, playing bingo, cross country skiing, traveling, and going to the North Atlantic Blues Festival annually with their sons. Mary loved to cook for her family, especially Italian dishes which were infused with her love. She also enjoyed painting, singing in church choir, listening to music, and playing the ukulele, guitar and piano. Known for her smile and good humor, Mary was a self-proclaimed “Joyologist” with a goal of making others laugh and smile, which she did. She was a member and past director for the Evergreen Senior Citizens Club in Brunswick, and as a devout Catholic, she served as hospitality minister at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for many years. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Smith Sr.; and siblings, Lily Shumway, Doris Mitchell, and Michael Dattilio. She is survived by her brother, Vincent Dattilio (Betty Dattilio) of Burlington, Vt.; her children, Robert F. Smith Jr. (Faith Baker) of Durham, Thomas C. Smith (Nancy Smith) of Bryan, Texas., Michael D. Smith of Topsham, and Tammi L. Morgan (Don Morgan) of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Trevor, Tara, Benjamin, Meredith, Chris, Justin, Kevin, Julia, and Jazymn; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be Monday, June 29 from, 6 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 30, 1 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Due to state mandates attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services and attendance limitations may be in place. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Donations in her name may be made to the church.

