PORTLAND — Greater Portland Council of Governments will hold seminars on racial equity for municipal leaders this summer in light of the national and local protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd while in custody of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25.
Topics will include policy areas in which cities and towns play a significant leadership role, including land use, housing, transportation, education, social services and policing.
The first seminar will be held July 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Dwayne S. Marsh, most recently deputy director of the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, which works to normalize conversations about race and help local governments advance opportunities for all.
Municipal leaders can register online.
