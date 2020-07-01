WESTBROOK — Westbrook Strong 5K has only slightly more than half of its usual sponsors this year, but organizer Gary Rairdon is confident it can still meet its fundraising goal.

The seventh annual charity race will be held virtually July 18 to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The popular event, which raises money for scholarships in memory of Gary and Laurie Rairdon’s son Matthew, has attracted up to 400 runners in the past, along with hundreds of spectators at Riverbank Park.

Fundraising took a different turn with the panademic.

“One of the things that has been difficult this year, we had over 60 sponsors last year. I would say that a little over half have come back,” Rairdon said. “In other cases we also decided we weren’t going to reach out to some smaller businesses. A lot of people have had setbacks in their business, and we don’t want to go digging for money for those business.”

At this time last year, the race had raised $19,000, after paying off roughly $7,000 in expenses to run the race.

So far, Rairdon said, they’ve raised just under $12,000, down about 45% last year, but because the virtual format doesn’t require a lot of expense, he thinks hitting $19,000 again is possible.

Individual donations are up 25% over last year at $3,080 so far, signifying strong support from the community, said Rairdon, president of the Westbrook City Council.

The money is used for scholarships at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, Westbrook High School and the vocational school. Rairdon also wants to provide Mercy Hospital with a special ENT emergency room chair for ear, nose and throat patients, which can cost between $4,000 and $8,000.

“If someone goes into the ER and has issues with their head or a severe nose bleed, they can’t lie down, so this chair can actually recline forward. Getting that is our mission this year,” Rairdon said.

Matthew Rairdon graduated from Westbrook High School and Saint Joseph’s College and was an emergency room nurse at Mercy when he was shot and killed by his boyfriend in 2013. He was 22.

Race registration is down, but Rairdon expects that to pick up, too.

“We have 150 participants signed up. By this time last year, we had about 190 signed up. Still, sign-ups really take off in the last minute and I think we can make our goal,” he said this week.

“We are asking individuals to sign up like they normally would, and on that morning at 8:30, they can go around their block, treadmill, their route and participate safely. My family is doing the normal route,” Rairdon said.

Saint Joseph’s College junior Troy Hendricks, winner of last year’s race, will be among this year’s runners. He hasn’t yet picked his route for the virtual race.

“I am disappointed that the race won’t be in person, but I’m not disappointed to make it virtual though, in order to keep everyone safe it’s smart,” Hendricks said.

“It’ll be different not showing up and seeing all of the amazing people in their Westbrook Strong shirts, laughing and enjoying themselves as they warm up. The atmosphere on race day is truly special,” he said.

Proceeds from Westbrook Strong T-shirts also go toward the scholarships.

Rairdon said that runners are encouraged to take photos or video of their runs and upload them to Facebook or Instagram with “#WestbrookStrongerTogether” so everyone still feel connected.

To sign up or learn more about the race, visit www.westbrookstrong.org.

