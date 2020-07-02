SULU SEA — Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Eric St. Amand, from Biddeford, shifts fuel between fuel tanks aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
