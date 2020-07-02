CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Voters in Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland will be at the polls on July 14 to decide a number of local and state issues, including school budgets and two primary races for state legislative seats.

Officials in all three communities have said they are processing far more absentee ballots this year, and speculated that the pandemic was part of the reason. Officials are urging all who wish to vote in person to observe social distancing requirements and wear masks.

The statewide referendum asks voters to approve a $15 million bond issue “to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas.” The bond, if approved, will be matched by $30 million in “federal, private, local or other funds.” The referendum also asks voters to approve a $105 million bond issue “for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects.” The bond, if approved, will be matched by $275 million in “federal and other funds.”

Democrats may also participate in the primary for U.S. Senate, choosing between Sarah Gideon, Bre Kidman and Elizabeth Sweet.

Cape Elizabeth

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cape Elizabeth High School. In addition to masks and social distancing, germ shields will be in place and staff will wear masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Voters will be asked to approve the town’s $26.3 million school budget. The proposed $26.3 million budget is a 4.7% increase over 2020. If approved, the total combined net school and municipal impact to the tax rate will be a 0.9% increase. That adds up to 18 cents, or a $45 increase for the owner of a $250,000 home.

There will be no local races on the ballot; the only contested race will be the Democratic primary for the state District 30 House seat when voters will choose between Rebecca Millett and Kimberly Monaghan.

Scarborough

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Scarborough High School. Voters will decide whether to approve the town’s $53.3 million school budget. If it passes muster, the combined school/municipal budget impact to the tax rate will be a 1.24% increase, equal to 18 cents, or $45 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

There will be no local races on the ballot. Voters may participate in the Democratic primary for the District 29 State Senate seat, choosing between Anne Carney, Sari Greene and Eben Rose.

South Portland

Polls will be open on from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (District 1), American Legion Hall (District 2), South Portland Community Center Gym (Districts 3 & 4), and Redbank Community Center Gym (District 5). Officials are advising that voting may take longer than usual due to the need to observe social distancing.

Residents will decide whether to approve the $53 million school department budget. If the school budget passes, the combined municipal/school budget will have a net impact of 3.78% on the tax rate. That adds up to an increase of 72 cents, or $180 for the owner of a $250,000 home. The school portion accounts for 55 cents of that increase.

There will be no local races on the ballot. Voters may participate in the Democratic primary for the District 29 State Senate seat, choosing between Anne Carney, Sari Greene and Eben Rose.

