Mr. Beem, first, by definition, All Lives Matter includes Black lives (“Colin Kaepernick was right,” June 25). Apparently the “simplicity of the” liberal “mind” cannot understand that. Second, you don’t state where your statistics were derived from but 370, 235 and 158 do not equal 1,004. Lastly, I’ve watched a lot of episodes of both “Cops” and “Live PD” and have not seen the police “escalate” a traffic stop. But I have seen the person stopped escalate the situation, white, Black, Hispanic or whatever race, creed or color.

J. T. Jarrell
Westbrook

