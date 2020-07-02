Mr. Beem, first, by definition, All Lives Matter includes Black lives (“Colin Kaepernick was right,” June 25). Apparently the “simplicity of the” liberal “mind” cannot understand that. Second, you don’t state where your statistics were derived from but 370, 235 and 158 do not equal 1,004. Lastly, I’ve watched a lot of episodes of both “Cops” and “Live PD” and have not seen the police “escalate” a traffic stop. But I have seen the person stopped escalate the situation, white, Black, Hispanic or whatever race, creed or color.
J. T. Jarrell
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Infrastructure improvement funding on OOB July 14 ballot
-
American Journal
Letter: Library’s Board of Regent responsible for conflict, dysfunction, not the staff
-
American Journal
Letter: Still no answer to society/policing conflict 21 years later
-
American Journal
Letter: All Lives Matter includes Black lives
-
American Journal
Letter: Rielly deserves vote to represent city in Augusta