KENNEBUNK — Game Warden Sgt.Tim Spahr was recently honored by his peers as Maine Game Warden Supervisor of the Year.

Spahr’s section, at the southernmost point in Maine, handled 3,100 incidents in 2019, according to Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to an IFW news release, “As sergeant, Spahr has worked with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists and Maine Audubon biologists and has led the very successful law enforcement component of the piping plover recovery program.”

Spahr, of Kennebunk, began his career in the Maine Warden Service as a deputy warden in the Rangeley area in 1996. He was hired as a full-time district warden and attended the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and Advanced Warden Academy in 1997. He was promoted to investigator in 2006 and then sergeant in 2008. He holds a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Spahr has managed 15 game wardens and several deputy game wardens since becoming sergeant, according to the news release.

He has received commendations from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Portland Police, South Portland Police, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and York County Emergency Management Agency for criminal apprehension and search and rescue efforts.

He has served on the Kennebunk Land Trust Board of Trustees and an adjunct instructor at the University of New England.

The Outstanding Supervisor Award is presented annually to the supervisory officer who has demonstrated superior knowledge and leadership in conservation law enforcement supervision and by doing so has gained the respect of administrators, supervisors, fellow officers, other department employees, other agencies and the public regarding expertise and performance in the field of supervision.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: