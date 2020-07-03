West Scarborough United Methodist Churgh will hold a curbside take-out bean supper on Saturyday, July 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 656 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough. The menu includes: baked pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, brown bread and blueberry crisp. Cost is $7 per meal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous