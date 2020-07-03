Delivering signatures

Deputy Town Clerk Sharlene Myers, left, John Salisbury, Steve Hathorne and Town Manager Brenda Fox-Howard comprise an informal gathering marking the delivery of charter petitions to the town office on June 24. Salisbury and Hathorne spearheaded a drive to collect more than 587 valid signatures and exceeded that goal by amassing 648 signatures on 39 petitions. If certified, the question of whether or not to establish a charter commission will appear on the November ballot. Photo by Patti Mikkelsen

Tennis, anyone?

The tennis courts at Rowe Station Park are now open for modified use. One net has been set up to facilitate social distancing. Guidelines for playing tennis during this COVID-19 era are posted. Some include singles play only, unless the players are from the same household, and using two sets of tennis balls numbered differently – one for each server. The court is open for both tennis and pickleball play. Equipment rentals are not available currently.

Selectman Candidate Forum

Two candidates are vying for one open seat on the Board of Selectmen in the July 14 election: Peter Bragdon and Paul Larrivee. The Candidate/Referendum Issues Committee will hosting a Selectman Candidate Forum via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Voters who are interested in obtaining login information should contact Deputy Clerk Sharlene Myers at [email protected] in advance.

Holiday closure

The public library and transfer station will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

