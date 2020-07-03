‘Virtually Yours’ concert

Music with a Mission presents Ashley Liberty and Daniel Strange in “Hot Fiddle – Virtually Yours,” streaming from North Windham Union Church at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Liberty, violinist, and Strange, pianist, will play a free concert with their 7-year-old son, Harrison, as a special guest violinist. The event streams live but will be also available to watch for 48 hours after. A link to the concert will be posted at mwamconcerts.com and on Facebook.

Although the concert is free, a minimum donation of $10 per person is suggested. Donations may be made before, during or after the concert either online or by mailing a check to Music with a Mission c/o NWUC 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062. For more information please call 892-6142 or email [email protected]

The Music with a Mission concert series is in its eighth season and is sponsored by the North Windham Union Church, which donates a portion of the proceeds to area nonprofits. The community proceeds from this concert will help the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing.

Thrift shop open

The North Windham Union Church UCC thrift shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail in Windham (diagonally across from the fire station) is open. Planned hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays. Check to see if the shop banner is out by the mailbox. COVID-19 safety precautions are in place. A volunteer will greet you at the door with details and then you can proceed downstairs to shop. The shop has been newly painted and you will notice new items and things rearranged. Available items include clothing for all ages, housewares, books, puzzles, toys and bargains for everyone.

A Shower of Flowers

When 2020 began, the members of the Windham Historical Society were excited to be celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial. Lots of activities were planned and everything was rolling along until the coronavirus brought things to a grinding halt. Programs needed to be canceled and Bicentennial events postponed until 2021. Due to social distancing, monthly meetings were not held. The bright year that held so much promise went suddenly dark.

Wanting to come up with an idea to make this year a little more positive, the society started their A Shower of Flowers program. Through July 24, the society is making flower deliveries to their members who are elderly, living alone or who have made significant contributions to the society over the years. The arrangements have been very much appreciated and have brought smiles to the faces of those who have received them. A Shower of Flowers is the Windham Historical Society’s special way of sprinkling a little sunshine all around town.

Youth Track Program

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is offering a modified Youth Track Program for kids ages 5-14. The program is from 6-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings from July 13 through Aug. 12. Participants will learn to develop skills in both running and field events. Register online at windhamrecreation.com or visit Town Hall in person 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost to register is $50 per participant.

Visit a fairy village

Pick a perfect summer day, bring a picnic lunch and then take the Story Walk Trails in either Lippman Park or Lowell Preserve and you can visit some fairy villages along your way. If you’d like to add your own fairy house to a village, please use only natural materials that are already dead and keep your creation to no more than one cubic foot in size. Visit often over the summer to see creativity in action as the fairy villages continue to grow.

