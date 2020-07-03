Beginning on Monday, July 13, the Scarborough Public Library will allow patrons wearing masks to come inside the building in the next phase of its limited reopening process. The Library continues to follow the strict guidelines laid out by the State of Maine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen patrons at any one time will be allowed inside the Library to select materials. Each visit must be limited to 30 minutes or less, especially if other patrons are waiting to be admitted to the building. The Library will continue to offer public computer access (available by appointment only) as well as curbside pickup. Additional details about the limited reopening of the building and instructions for making requests for curbside pickup and appointments for public computer access are available on the Library website: www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

Until Labor Day, Scarborough Public Library hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As libraries across the state and country are just beginning to reopen, there are numerous considerations for health and safety given the nature of the lending process. Quarantining and cleaning books and materials takes a minimum of 72 hours, delaying their return to the stacks. July 10 is the due date for materials that were circulating before March 15, when the Library closed; fines have been suspended for these items. Fines will begin to accrue after July 1 for materials borrowed after June 10.

“We look forward to seeing Scarborough library users in the building again, even though their visits to borrow materials will be strictly limited to 30 minutes,” said Nancy Crowell, library director. “We have dearly missed serving our patrons in person.”

