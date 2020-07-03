A second Miami Heat player has tested positive for coronavirus, leading the team to cease workouts at its practice facility at AmericanAirlines Arena, the Sun Sentinel has confirmed.

The Heat will continue to test players on an every-other-day basis at the arena prior to their July 8 departure for the NBA’s quarantine setting at Disney World, but no longer will host what had been ongoing individual workout sessions.

The latest positive test result comes in the wake of Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. previously being identified by an NBA source as testing positive for COVID-19. The latest player, who is part of the team’s primary rotation, has not been identified due to a privacy request.

The Heat join the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers as teams that have recently shut down their practice facilities in the wake of positive test results.

The NBA’s policy is that a player produce two negative tests before he is allowed to rejoin teammates, a quarantine that could take as long as 14 days. Jones has been away from the Heat’s individual workouts due to his quarantine.

Teams are not allowed to begin team workouts until clearing a round of quarantine at their Disney hotel, making the Heat’s’ next workout session likely not until July 10.

The Heat are scheduled to resume their season on Aug. 1 against the Nuggets at the Wide World of Sports complex, where the resumption of games will be played in the absence of spectators.

Teams are allowed to replace players who either are sidelined by COVID or who opt not to remain in the Disney “bubble” setting.

The Heat plan to travel 17 players to Disney, including both of the team’s two-way players. Teams are limited to 13 active players per game.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said the NBA expects positive tests through the course of testing. The goal is to get the bulk of the rosters back to health and then virus free through the lockdown type of setting that includes social distancing and facial coverings when away from the court.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: