SOCCER

The MLS Is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19.

The group stage match was scheduled to take place Thursday. MLS officials announced the postponement Saturday and said a new time and date would come later.

FC Dallas confirmed Wednesday that players had tested positive upon their arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament. The entire FC Dallas delegation is quarantining in their rooms at the walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Vancouver’s team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Monday.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored with a free kick in the Italian league to help Juventus beat Torino 4-1 in a match which also saw Gianluigi Buffon set the Serie A appearance record.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s third goal to take his tally to 25 league goals this season, four behind Lazio forward Ciro Immobile who leads the Serie A scoring charts.

It was the 46th club goal Ronaldo had scored in his career direct from a free kick but his first in nearly two seasons with Juventus and on his 43rd attempt.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jamie Vardy passed 100 career goals in the Premier League by scoring twice as Leicester beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to ignite its ambitions to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

By netting for the first time since the restart of the league, Vardy also moved back as the outright top scorer in England’s top flight with 21 goals — two more than Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vardy reached the 100-goal milestone with a tap-in in the 77th minute after a square ball by substitute Harvey Barnes.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon finally made his second trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s victory lane.

Twelve years after winning his only Indianapolis 500 on the Brickyard’s historic 2.5-mile oval, the five-time series champion added a second title – this one by a dominant 19.9469 seconds over Graham Rahal in the IndyCar Grand Prix.

Dixon finished runner-up in each of the last three races on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. This time, second wouldn’t do.

TENNIS

ALL-AMERICAN CUP: Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament.

Tiafoe was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday in the weekend tournament involving eight top American men’s players at Life Time Fitness in Peachtree Corners. The event is allowing a limited number of fans and not requiring masks, though will provide them if requested.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: The Indian Open event on the European Tour was canceled because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was initially postponed from March to an unspecified time later in 2020, but has now been scrapped following consultation with the European Tour and Asian Tour.

The European Tour is due to restart this month with six straight events in Britain.

