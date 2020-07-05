SCARBOROUGH – Heaven got a little brighter on June 28, 2020 when it gained a new angel, Mary Agnes St. Pierre, mother of nine. She was born on July 7, 1921 to Margaret and John MacIssac in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.Due to her mother’s failing health, three years later she was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Mary and Placid Chaisson, of Portland. Mary Agnes graduated from Cathedral High School in 1940, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. In that same year, she met the love of her life, Norman Joseph St. Pierre. They married on June 11, 1946 and were later blessed with nine children. Mary Agnes and Norman were married for 64 years and shared many beautiful memories at their home in Pine Point, and their winter home in Delray Beach, Fla. Mary Agnes was known for her extensive storytelling and quick wit. She was an avid Red Sox fan, an accomplished golfer, a proud member of the Maine State Women’s Golf Association, and was always up for a game of cards. Her life revolved around her strong Catholic faith and devotion to her family. Even after raising her own, children remained the light of her life. Mary Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Norman Joseph St. Pierre; her daughter Elaine St. Pierre Jenkins, and her son, Norman “Joey” St. Pierre Jr. She is survived by her sons, Thomas St. Pierre and his wife Tricia of Venice, Fla., Robert St. Pierre and his wife Sharon of Austin, Texas, as well as her daughters, Suzanne Bennoch and her husband Stephen of Ellsworth, Judith Speed and her husband Thomas of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jane St. Pierre of Scarborough, Mary Cattadoris and her husband Hank of Scarborough, and Cathryn Bissonnette and her husband David of Saco. She was also dearly loved by her 20 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren, and was looking forward to one on the way. A celebration of life will be held when the State permits. Her family is very grateful for the exceptional care she received at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, and requests that donations be made in her memory to them, at 11 Hunnewell Road Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous