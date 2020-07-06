I join Rep. Matt Moonen (Dist. 38) and Erik Jorgensen (Dist. 41) in endorsing Rep. Ed Crockett to continue his effective representation of Maine House District 43.
Ed’s life experience of growing up on Munjoy Hill, in hardscrabble conditions, gives him perspective on the value of education as the tool to rise out of difficult circumstances.
Ed has an intense interest in all levels of education, with a specific focus in vocational programs that offer students opportunities for work in the trades, an important emphasis in our current economy. He also offers the perspective of a business owner that recognizes the economic importance of business but balances that with a sense of the social responsibility businesses have in our communities.
When you go to the polls or get your absentee ballot, please consider the value that Ed’s experience brings to the work of the Maine House, the benefit to his constituents and give him your vote.
Rep. Richard Farnsworth
Maine House District 37
Portland
