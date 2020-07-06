Vote Daughtry

As a resident in Maine’s Senate District 24 I am very pleased to be able to vote for Mattie Daughtry to replace Brownie Carson in the Senate in the upcoming primary election this month. Brownie has done an inspiring job and Mattie will continue this work, shown by her record as Representative for 4 terms in Augusta. Mattie has been an active and tireless legislator bringing innovative approaches, especially in the areas of education and student debt. Mattie’s honest and forthright character is well-known and she is adept at listening to and working with others, even those with whom she disagrees. In addition, as the owner of a small business in Brunswick, she understands the importance such businesses in the prosperity of their communities. Combined with her history of helping others and of civic engagement throughout her life, what better qualities could we have in a senator?

Susan Brown Stoddard,

Brunswick

Vote Perreault

As a District 49 resident and voter, I am casting my vote for Corey Perreault. Corey’s credentials as a dedicated public servant, business owner, and involved parent have been well-documented over the years. Anyone who has worked with Corey knows that she finishes what she starts and is a person of the utmost integrity.

The goals she has articulated for the Brunswick schools and our community are in line with my ethics and vision I believe she will be a true advocate for all residents of the district. She will help ensure that we all have a voice in Augusta. I wish her the absolute best on July 14th and urge my District 49 neighbors to cast their vote for Corey Perreault

Terry Pratt,

Brunswick

Vote Wilson

Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying “if you want something done, ask a busy person.” So, do you want a job done right? Then vote for Kathy Wilson for’ Maine House District 49 because she is one busy woman. She’ll get the job done, and done right. Wilson knows the area well. Many residents remember her father with his Duck Inn truck and Wilson’s Lunch who in all kinds of weather got food, hot coffee and pastries to workers in the area with young Kathy ably assisting.

Kathy was born in Brunswick, graduated from Brunswick High School and University of Southern Maine plus School of Business and went on to be successful at everything she decided to do. You want the list? Here it is; Kathy Wilson has been the At Large member of the Brunswick Town Council and a representative to Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee. Wilson advocates rights for all, including and especially wild and domestic animals, she’s a representative for Speak Out, a former board member of Sage Maine. She was the director and manager of Coastal Humane (now Midcoast Humane). She is constantly involved in community service and in the economic growth in the area. She works on climate change issues, funding education, opioid crises, quality health care, affordable housing and equality for all.

When she has a few spare moments, she can be seen biking around her beloved Brunswick and dhe is a dog groomer.

Is all the enough to convince you that Kathy Wilson is a busy person and can therefore get the job done? She can and she will. So folks, vote for Kathy Wilson for House District 49. You will not be sorry.

LC Van Savage,

Brunswick

