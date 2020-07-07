This letter is in support of Brunswick resident Kathy Wilson who is running for State House District 49. I have had the good fortune to work with Kathy as a member of the Brunswick Town Council and found her to ask very good questions, look at ramifications of decisions and to seek out long term solutions instead of quick fixes. She was very responsive to questions and inputs and clearly there to do the best possible work for our town. I have no doubt that Kathy will carry those work ethics and standards to the State Legislature and represent us well there as she has done for the people of Brunswick.

Jim Bridge,

Brunswick

Vote Daughtry

Brunswick has been lucky to have Rep. Mattie Daughtry in our corner for the past eight years. In the Maine House, Rep. Daughtry has chaired important conversations about student loan debt, advocated for our local farmers and low-income families, and protected our environment and health from the carcinogenic coal tar pavement sealant. All the while, she’s been drawing visitors to town, creating a warm community gathering spot, and employing local folks at Moderation Brewing Company with her partner, Philip Welsh (and developing creative ways to fill our beer, cheese, and oyster needs while businesses are closed!).

With Brownie Carson retiring, I am so excited that Mattie has stepped up and is seeking to serve our region in the Maine Senate. She’s smart, fierce, and we need her voice in Augusta. You’ll find no bigger champion for working people. If you live in Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, Pownal, or North Yarmouth, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Mattie Daughtry in the July 14th primary.