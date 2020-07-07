Vote Arford
As an educator in MSAD 75, I know first-hand the benefits of the ShareCenter, a program that provides low-cost resource materials to teachers. Each week the ShareCenter posts new materials that are available for teachers to use in their classrooms, rather than having to purchase materials with our personal funds. After realizing that teachers were spending many personal dollars on materials to enrich their teaching, Poppy Arford identified this need and became director of the ShareCenter. Rather than having industries toss away their unneeded materials, she organized a means for industries to donate materials to the ShareCenter so that educators and Maine’s students could benefit from such.
With Poppy’s extensive experience in the healthcare sector, work as a patient advocate, development of health cost policies and her work under two former Maine governors, Poppy has the experience and skills to tackle the needs of Maine’s people. She has initiative and knows how to accomplish tasks to meet the needs of our community. I encourage you to take the time to familiarize yourself with Poppy Arford’s credentials as she campaigns to be the next state representative for District 49.
Vote Wilson
This letter is in support of Brunswick resident Kathy Wilson who is running for State House District 49. I have had the good fortune to work with Kathy as a member of the Brunswick Town Council and found her to ask very good questions, look at ramifications of decisions and to seek out long term solutions instead of quick fixes. She was very responsive to questions and inputs and clearly there to do the best possible work for our town. I have no doubt that Kathy will carry those work ethics and standards to the State Legislature and represent us well there as she has done for the people of Brunswick.
Jim Bridge,
Brunswick
Vote Daughtry
Brunswick has been lucky to have Rep. Mattie Daughtry in our corner for the past eight years. In the Maine House, Rep. Daughtry has chaired important conversations about student loan debt, advocated for our local farmers and low-income families, and protected our environment and health from the carcinogenic coal tar pavement sealant. All the while, she’s been drawing visitors to town, creating a warm community gathering spot, and employing local folks at Moderation Brewing Company with her partner, Philip Welsh (and developing creative ways to fill our beer, cheese, and oyster needs while businesses are closed!).
With Brownie Carson retiring, I am so excited that Mattie has stepped up and is seeking to serve our region in the Maine Senate. She’s smart, fierce, and we need her voice in Augusta. You’ll find no bigger champion for working people. If you live in Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, Pownal, or North Yarmouth, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Mattie Daughtry in the July 14th primary.
Molly Bogart,
Brunswick
