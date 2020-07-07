Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.

Tues.  7/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  7/15  10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed.  7/15  6:15 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  7/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  7/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  7/16  6 p.m.  Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  7/13  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  7/16  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

