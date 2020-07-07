Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.

Tues. 7/14 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 7/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 7/15 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 7/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 7/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 7/16 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 7/13 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Wed. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

