Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.
Tues. 7/14 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 7/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 7/15 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 7/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 7/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 7/16 6 p.m. Finance Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 7/13 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Wed. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
