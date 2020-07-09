Town Hall open Saturday for absentee ballots

The Buxton Town Clerk’s Office will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11, in Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, to issue absentee ballots and register voters for the July 14 state, town and school elections, Town Clerk John Myers announced July 2.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people are allowed in the Town Hall at any one time.

“A long line of voters is expected outside the Town Hall on Election Day,” Myers said in a press release. “For your protection and convenience, you may wish to consider voting by absentee.”

Buxton’s polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Town Hall.

Transfer station hours

The Buxton Transfer Station is now open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 929-3913 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: