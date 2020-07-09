Gorham festival pared back

The pandemic has scaled back Gorham’s plans to celebrate the state’s anniversary.

“Right now just planning a parade with a Maine-themed float contest in honor of Maine’s 200th and fireworks. Things that can be done with social distancing,” Suzanne Phillips, Town Council chairperson, said this week.

Phillips said fireworks are scheduled for the night of Sept. 12, with a location to be determined. The parade is Sept. 13, in the afternoon with time and route also to be determined, she said. The Maine-themed float contest for the parade, celebrating Maine’s bicentennial, will have cash prizes.

“We will be following social distancing and CDC guidelines for the parade and the fireworks,” Phillips said.

The festival’s website, gorham2020.com , will be updated as more information becomes available.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to have their own events that weekend, which the festival committee will help advertise.

“We did receive grant money, $4,500 from the Maine Arts, for celebrating the Maine 200th,” Phillips said.

The committee had initially planned a bigger bash with historical tours, crafts and music.

Red Cross donation ops

The American Red Cross has two blood donation opportunities in Gorham. United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, is hosting a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Another is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

“The American Red Cross is asking the public to be a superhero for patients by donating blood or platelets now to help address an urgent need for donors as COVID-19 continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges across the country,” it said in a press release. “As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package identical to those used in the film.”

If you are feeling well, make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa or Echo device.

Ball park concert

The Pond Lillies will entertain from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road, in the free summer concert series sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department.

Parking is available at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., or the municipal lot at the municipal center.

The series continues on Tuesdays through Aug. 11. The concert location has been switched from the lawn at the gazebo.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 2 that the U.S. public debt was $26,457,079,712,930.87.

