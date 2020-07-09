KENNEBUNK — United Way of York County’s Annual Meeting was held virtually on May 28h as part of the regularly scheduled board meeting due to pandemic social distancing requirements. The business portion of the meeting featured the election of three new board members: Erich Fogg of York Hospital, Thomas Hussey of Hussey Seating Co., and Robert MacKenzie of Kennebunk Police Department.

Erich Fogg, York Hospital Tom Hussey, Hussey Seating Robert MacKenzie, Kennebunk Police Department

Outgoing board members Jon Hussey of Hussey Seating Co. and Andy Orazio of Sanford-Springvale YMCA were celebrated for their six years of service on the board.

Incoming board officers for 2020-2021 are: Todd Cesca of Charter Oak Capital Management, Chair; Paige Streeter of Libby Kingsley O’Brien & Champion, Vice Chair; Brian Ballute of Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Treasurer; Ben LaBelle of Hannaford, Secretary; and Lynn Brandsma of University of New England, Ethics Officer.

Established in 1986, United Way of York County was born of the merger of two smaller United Ways. Since then, UWYC has focused on the most important issues facing our community. Its community-influenced strategic plan is currently focused on ensuring the best start for children birth to age 8, helping youth develop leadership skills and community connections through service, and supporting a safety net of services that meet basic needs, including improving nutritional outcomes for children and seniors.

